Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Acquires 400,000 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) by 66.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $15,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 72.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dyne Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of DYN stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.52. 353,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.62 million and a PE ratio of -4.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $32.31.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. As a group, analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

