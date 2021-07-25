4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Sold by Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,500 shares during the quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned 0.59% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $82,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

FDMT traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.57. 77,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,224. The stock has a market cap of $657.25 million and a PE ratio of -2.79. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

