Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Buys Shares of 78,771 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 78,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDU. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 410.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 380,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,720,000 after purchasing an additional 306,078 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. upped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. CLSA started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

EDU traded down $3.47 on Friday, hitting $2.93. 806,731,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,368,792. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

