Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,886,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,733,000 after acquiring an additional 367,352 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,816,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,681 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Evergy by 1,070.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,869 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Evergy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,492,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,413,000 after acquiring an additional 90,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,075,000 after acquiring an additional 305,188 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy stock opened at $65.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.36. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.53.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

