Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 5,187 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 6,916.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

NYSE:SIG opened at $67.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.19. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Andre Branch acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

SIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.