Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.33.

CHH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 5,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $623,983.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,371.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total transaction of $295,676.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,652.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,360 shares of company stock worth $7,040,483 over the last three months. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHH traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.01. The company had a trading volume of 195,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,360. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $80.76 and a one year high of $123.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.49.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

