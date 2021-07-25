Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.23.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNCR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company.

SNCR stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 703,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,018. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The company has a market cap of $124.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.02.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $58,449.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 418,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

