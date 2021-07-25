MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$28.94.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on MAG Silver to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.66, for a total value of C$181,133.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,304,913.64. Also, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$142,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,734,562.56. Insiders sold 48,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,162 over the last 90 days.

MAG Silver stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 80,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 105.39 and a current ratio of 107.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 413.39. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$17.88 and a 12 month high of C$31.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$25.92.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.2533319 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

