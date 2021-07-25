Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 194,237 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 1,173.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 210,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,237 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,059,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,358,000 after buying an additional 16,934 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 879.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 126,218 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.41. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 target price on Credit Suisse Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

