Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,540 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,069 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $7,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

PCTY stock opened at $203.71 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $124.75 and a 1-year high of $218.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 180.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.63.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

