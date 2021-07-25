Kore Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.87. 4,876,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,357,077. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.11. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $54.11 and a one year high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

