Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

TPL traded down $8.69 on Friday, reaching $1,499.99. 21,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,088. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,521.51. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $427.69 and a 52-week high of $1,773.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.97 and a beta of 2.20.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPL shares. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CEO Tyler Glover bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,503.93 per share, with a total value of $40,606.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,620.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 284 shares of company stock valued at $454,668 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

