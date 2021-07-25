Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.20 billion-$18.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.12 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.800-$4.800 EPS.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.50.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intel stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.