Kore Private Wealth LLC Purchases 3,317 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,627 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $2.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.00. 67,742,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,722,882. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.38. The firm has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $57.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.