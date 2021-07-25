Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 572 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $8,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ally Financial by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 62.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,209,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,584 shares of company stock worth $1,580,122. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALLY. Bank of America began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Shares of ALLY opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.86 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.18.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

