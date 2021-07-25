Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Position Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 211.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 330,108 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 224,029 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Wintrust Financial worth $25,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.78.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $70.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $87.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.01.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

