Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,395 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,467 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 220,012 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,394,000 after buying an additional 38,563 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,452 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $255,171,000. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 401,765 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,676,000 after buying an additional 79,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,671 shares of company stock worth $44,492,295 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $138.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

