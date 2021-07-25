Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,498,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,667 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $25,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,205,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,755,000 after purchasing an additional 44,718 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 54,313 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter worth $735,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares during the period. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Grifols stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. Grifols, S.A. has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Grifols had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.4385 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

Grifols Profile

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

