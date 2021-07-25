Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,252 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Darling Ingredients worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623,077 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,989,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after acquiring an additional 703,064 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,817,000 after acquiring an additional 672,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,397,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,856,000 after acquiring an additional 551,547 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.31.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $67.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.16. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $27.23 and a one year high of $79.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

