Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117,473 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.26% of GoDaddy worth $34,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,244,000 after purchasing an additional 917,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,597,000 after purchasing an additional 618,299 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,041,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,537,000 after purchasing an additional 141,087 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,530,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,680,000 after purchasing an additional 563,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,366,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,653,000 after buying an additional 19,428 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY opened at $86.13 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of -26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.10.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. The business had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDDY. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.73.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

