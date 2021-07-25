Eaton Vance Management Acquires 5,733 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 271,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $32,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,909,000 after buying an additional 5,434,685 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,704,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,252,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,822,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,325,000 after buying an additional 995,739 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,326,000 after buying an additional 930,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $125.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $132.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

