Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,161 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.14% of Albemarle worth $24,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALB opened at $190.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.40. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $79.06 and a 52 week high of $198.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.64.

In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $221,693.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

