Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $634,000 Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,621 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 39.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. Maxim Group upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.49. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.02 and a 52 week high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $63,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,594.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,900 shares of company stock worth $625,711 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

