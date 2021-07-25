Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Invests $41.12 Million in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 659,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,122,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter worth about $130,605,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,785,000.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 117,500 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $51.76 on Friday. Bumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $84.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

BMBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bumble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

