Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 798,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 796,101 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $27,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $36.14 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.16.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 8,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $339,364.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,267.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,075,490.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at $14,034,793.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,446 shares of company stock worth $2,231,931 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

