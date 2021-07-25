Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,808 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $26,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM opened at $52.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.38.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

