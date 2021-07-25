Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,521 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $40,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,467,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,970,000 after buying an additional 68,727 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,163,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,682,000 after buying an additional 204,451 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 960,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,856,000 after buying an additional 74,101 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 866,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,024,000 after buying an additional 32,104 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,097,000 after buying an additional 52,866 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $329.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 77.64 and a beta of 1.00. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.89 and a 1 year high of $339.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.76) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price objective (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.25.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.