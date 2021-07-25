Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 64.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 594,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,103 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $42,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

WPC opened at $79.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.68 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.78.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The company had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 88.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

