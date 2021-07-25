Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,530 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 546,371 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $28,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 293.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 287,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 214,772 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $726,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $1,337,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $5,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.78.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $50.62 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -60.99 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $38,080.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,822,905.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie A. Dach sold 10,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $487,016.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,925 shares of company stock worth $9,810,341. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

