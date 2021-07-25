Utah Retirement Systems Has $4.61 Million Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $177.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $130.49 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.93.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. The business had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LBRDK. Citigroup boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

