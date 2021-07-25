Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 3,960 Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPRO. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at about $22,749,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the first quarter worth about $5,406,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,643,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 stock opened at $122.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.85. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.87.

