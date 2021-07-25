Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $11.64 Million Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,480 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.46% of Livent worth $11,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Livent by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Livent by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Livent by 0.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 168,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $18.89 on Friday. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.42, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

LTHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

