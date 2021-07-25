Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,396,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 552,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,858,000 after acquiring an additional 40,169 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,510,000 after purchasing an additional 34,128 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,083,000. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,710,000.

Shares of XLG stock opened at $338.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.65. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $244.09 and a 12 month high of $338.96.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

