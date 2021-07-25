Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 1,699 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,439,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $148.19 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $191.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.30.

