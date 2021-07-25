American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,296 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 82,607 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $12,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,938 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 227,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,644,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,422 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

AEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

AEO stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 1.47.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 360.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

