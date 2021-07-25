VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.31. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

