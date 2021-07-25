Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 22,350 Shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,350 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 5.72% of CSP worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CSP by 3.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSPI opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 million, a P/E ratio of 512.76 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76. CSP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.14%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CSP from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

