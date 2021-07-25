Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 1,088 Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,021 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 436.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $646.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $54.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 18.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

