Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,007,000 after buying an additional 342,914 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after buying an additional 489,172 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,808,000 after buying an additional 188,224 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,463,000 after buying an additional 461,095 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,386,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,267,000 after buying an additional 298,645 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $227.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.90 and a fifty-two week high of $227.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

