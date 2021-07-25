Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Position Trimmed by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,721 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $849,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $3,310,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $22,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

LUV stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

