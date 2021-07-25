Visionary Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,311 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after purchasing an additional 65,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after purchasing an additional 103,574 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,213,467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,879,000,000 after purchasing an additional 155,414 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,654 shares of company stock worth $12,863,265 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $625.87 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $631.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $554.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

