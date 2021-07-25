Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Takes $37,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 669 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,542,546 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $231,670,000 after purchasing an additional 93,992 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,278 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,941 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,676 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.31.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.48 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

