Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 213 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CVS Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,845,058,000 after purchasing an additional 590,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,535,702,000 after acquiring an additional 441,924 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $964,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,900,601 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

NYSE:CVS opened at $83.27 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

