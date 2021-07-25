Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,430,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.79% of American Water Works worth $214,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 127,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

NYSE AWK opened at $167.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.60.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.