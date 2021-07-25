Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 1,083.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,411 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $13,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,051,000 after buying an additional 685,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $56,042,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $49,532,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 423,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,027,000 after buying an additional 70,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on KOD. Truist Securities raised their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kodiak Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.86.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $563,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,277,994.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 21,997 shares of company stock worth $1,850,832 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $85.78 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $171.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98). As a group, research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.