Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 13,514 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,514 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $14,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $83.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.82. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $73.97 and a one year high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.62.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

