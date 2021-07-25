Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 52,170 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,170 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.45% of Denbury worth $10,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 257.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 89,428 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,785,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Denbury Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $81.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.82.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. The business had revenue of $251.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.82 million. Research analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Roth Capital lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.79.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

