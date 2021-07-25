368,852 Shares in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 368,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Nomad Foods by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 86,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 60,557 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,112,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,704,000 after acquiring an additional 69,107 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 45,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 20,219 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,735,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,116,000 after acquiring an additional 78,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of NOMD opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.72. Nomad Foods Limited has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

