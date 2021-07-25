Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $11.50 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 84.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 169,600 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $11,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of DexCom by 31.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 129,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,407,000 after purchasing an additional 30,604 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 37.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 330,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,791,000 after buying an additional 90,680 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 53,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1,021.8% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,939 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 6.6% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 297,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $106,883,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXCM opened at $460.72 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $463.22. The company has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 90.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $406.03.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $8,988,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,524 shares of company stock valued at $26,716,632 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. boosted their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.00.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

