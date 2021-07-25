Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $11.97 Million Investment in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 813,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,966,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.32% of Diversey at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DSEY. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Diversey in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Diversey in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Diversey in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Diversey in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Diversey in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DSEY opened at $16.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $18.61.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $631.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.80 million. Research analysts expect that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DSEY. UBS Group began coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diversey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

